“World’s Tallest” Advent Calendar Returns to Downtown Jacksonville Tonight

The ‘world’s tallest’ Advent calendar will be returning to downtown Jacksonville for 2023.

The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company located at 200 West State Street is bringing the daily reveal of their 110 ft tall Advent calendar, presenting a new icon of Christmas each day thru December 25th. The bank has once again transformed their 1913 building into one of the biggest countdowns to Christmas in the world.

Just like an Advent calendar in your home, a daily new image is revealed each day throughout the month of December. This year, new images have been added to celebrate Jacksonville history, with a couple returning favorites.

The numbered windows will premier on the evening of Friday, November 24th, during the Jacksonville Christmas Parade. The daily advent reveal begins Dec 1st.

Just like a home Advent calendar that contains candy, the public is invited to go inside the bank lobby and get a sweet treat to celebrate the days until Christmas during business hours. The countdown to Christmas will happen each day in December, typically transforming each afternoon.

The project was partially inspired by Uelzen, Germany, which transforms its town hall each Christmas. Jacksonville and Uelzen have been doing student exchanges for over 30 years.

The display will remain up through January 6th.