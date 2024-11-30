“World’s Tallest” Advent Calendar Returns to Downtown Sunday

One of the world’s tallest holiday attractions returns to Downtown Jacksonville.

The Farmers State Bank & Trust Company has again transformed its 110 foot tall building into one of the biggest Christmas countdowns in the world, as the “World’s Tallest Advent Calendar” will again grace the east side of the historic building.

Each window contains a symbol of the season and will be revealed each starting December 1st through December 24th.

According to the announcement made over the weekend, this year’s advent display will include famous people from Jacksonville’s history along with many other holiday favorites.

Just like a home Advent calendar that contains candy, the public is invited to go inside the bank lobby and get a sweet treat to celebrate the days until Christmas during business hours.

On Sunday, December 1st at 4:30 pm, the Illinois College drumline will be on hand to provide musical accompaniment to the first reveal of the season.

The project was partially inspired by Uelzen, Germany, which transforms its town hall each Christmas. Jacksonville and Uelzen have been doing student exchanges for over 30 years.

The “World’s Tallest Advent Calendar” will remain until January 5, 2025. Details and descriptions of the artwork can be seen on the Farmers State Bank & Trust Company’s Facebook page where a description of the next window revealed will be posted daily.