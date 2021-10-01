Worrell Land Services Announces Record-Breaking Land Sale

Morgan County experienced a new record-breaking land sale today. Worrell Land Services announced yesterday that a new per acreage record was set today when 116.39 acres near Franklin sold for $16,900 per acre previously owned by Hobie Hinderliter.

The Class A tillable farmland also is a part of the rent pool for the newly developing Lincoln Land Wind Project, with future income generation coming from underground cabling for the project along with crop production income.

Yesterday’s sale tops a previously-held record of $16,000 per acre from a 2013 Worrell-Leka Land Service auction in the county.

Managing Broker and the Seller’s Designated Representative for Worrell Land Services, Luke Worrell said in a press release that today’s sale confirms that today’s land market is in uncharted territory for prices. Worrell says he believe that the county is in for a very active and strong land market throughout the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

Worrell added that he was honored to work with the Hinderliter Family for the transaction as Mr. Hinderliter was a vital part of the Franklin community for many years.