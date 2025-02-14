Wrestlers at the Sectionals

By Gary Scott on February 14, 2025 at 6:20am

The State wrestling sectional meets begin today.

Jacksonville will have four wrestlers involved, and all wrestling at Lincoln. They are Joe Reif, Dashawn Armstrong, Jordan Kholian, and Aiden Surratt.

The JHS girl wrestlers are Kaitynn Knight, Alexis Seymour, Makayla Padilla, Olivia Monroe and Emily Sanders. All are at Geneseo.

Porta/AC has 12 wrestlers competing at Clinton. They are Coyt Radamaker, Kainin Fillbright, Zach Bryant, Drayden Mayfield, Ryan McCoy, Max King, Hunter King, Logan Baker, Jamarion Thomas, Mike Minor, and Justin Zimmerman.

Wrestlers from Beardstown include Bryan Isles, Kellen Brown, Luis De La Cruz, Gunner Looker, and Chunk Dailey.

Among the girls, Ariel Sipes of Porta, Ashley Ronan of Virden, and Daisy Gill of Beardstown will compete at Highland.