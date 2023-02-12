Wrestling Sectional Results

The area had a number of high school wrestlers who will be moving on to the state finals in the coming weeks.

For girls’ wrestling, Jacksonville’s Alexis Seymour finished second in the 120-lb. weight class. She’ll move on to the individual state finals meet at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Feb. 24-25.

In boys’ wrestling, Jacksonville’s Colin Reif took the title in the 152-lb. weight class at the Highland Sectional. He moves on to the boys’ state individual finals tournament at the State Farm Arena in Champaign Feb. 16-18. JHS’ James Cotton finished 4th in the 160-lb. weight class.

In Class 1A wrestling, Auburn will be sending 3 wrestler to the boys’ state finals meet. Anthony Ruzic in 120-lb.; Dresden Grimm in 138-lb.; and Cole Edie in 285-lb. all took titles at the Carterville 1A Sectional. Auburn’s Skyler Fay in 182-lb. and Joey Barrow in 170-lb. took third place in their respective weight classes, while Drayven Hamm placed fourth in 106-lb.