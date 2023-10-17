Wright Appointed to 7th Judicial Circuit Vacancy

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright has been appointed to fill the vacancy in the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

The announcement of Wright’s appointment came yesterday in an official release from the Office of the Illinois Courts.

The 44-year old Wright earned his undergraduate degree in 2001 from Illinois College and his juris doctor in 2004 from St. Louis University. Wright will fill out the remainder of the term after the death of associate judge Matt Maurer, who passed away on July 23rd.

Wright was appointed Sangamon County State’s Attorney in 2018 succeeding John Milhiser, who had been appointed U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois by then-President Donald Trump. Wright won re-election to the office in 2020.

According to the State Journal-Register, Wright joined the state’s attorney’s office as a felony assistant state’s attorney in 2016. He was promoted to first assistant state’s attorney in 2017.

The Sangamon County Board will now have to appoint Wright’s successor. Milhiser is a likely successor since he returned to the office in early July after losing a bid to become Secretary of State in June of last year.