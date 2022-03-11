Wright Named to Forensic Science Commission

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney has been appointed to a new board meant to expedite forensic evidence in criminal cases in the State of Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker appointed Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright to the Forensic Science Commission.

Wright is a Republican and has served as the Sangamon County State’s Attorney since 2018.

Wright is the second Illinois College alumni to join the Forensic Science Commission in recent months, joining Carrie Ward who was appointed by Pritzker in January.

Wright’s appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Wright also serves as a board member of The Outlet, Memorial Behavioral Health, the Illinois Juvenile Justice Leadership Council, the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln among others.

Wright says in a press release: “As State’s Attorney, I am deeply committed to the fair and equal administration of justice in Sangamon County. Forensic evidence plays a critical role in our criminal justice system. Service on the Illinois Forensic Science Commission alongside experts in the field to ensure the sound practice of forensic science supports the ability of prosecutors across the state to seek justice in all cases. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”

Pritzker has three more positions left to fill on the board before it is complete.