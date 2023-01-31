Wright Named to IL Supreme Court Committee on Jury Instruction

The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed a local state’s attorney to the Committee on Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright was expired to the committee. Wright, an Illinois College graduate, will have a term that expires on December 31st, 2025.

The committee studies and recommends new pattern jury instructions on criminal cases or modifies existing jury instructions for best practice. The committee also attempts to make it easier for jurors to serve in local courts by following current law and due process and helping guide jurors to deliberate and reach verdicts in criminal cases.

Wright said in a press release that he is pleased to serve in this capacity for the citizens of the state. He says the opportunity furthers his personal commitment to seek justice on behalf of the people of Sangamon County.