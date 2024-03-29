WW2 Armor Bringing Tanks To Salute the Troops at Morgan County Fair

The Morgan County Fair is bring a special Salute to the Troops event to the fair this year.

WW2 Armor, managed by Rabbi Rob Thomas is bringing his hobby to Jacksonville on July 10th at 6PM. The event will begin with some introductions and a speech from a Veteran speaker, followed by a meet and greet with the crews of World War II tanks

Thomas says it’s a way for people to get up close and personal with these classic pieces of military history: “I’ll be bringing 4 U.S. World War II tanks. They are fully operational. We will be driving them around, showing maneuvers, and be firing all of the weapons systems. Just to be clear, we will be doing it safely. It’s all black powder and blanks, but it will look amazing.”

Thomas says his hobby involves a long list of volunteers who restores the tanks and other pieces of classic military equipment back into use: “I do have the world’s largest collection of operational World War II tanks, tank destroyers, assault guns, and towed artillery. We do find them. I purchase them wherever I can and bring them back. My team of volunteers will restore them back to fully functional and World War II authentic condition so that we can bring out all across the country to demonstrate them so people can learn history.”

Thomas says he’s confirmed at least one item for the July 10th demonstration for the public: “I will tell you one tank that we are for sure bringing to the fair. Some of the others we may swap out. We will be bringing out a T26E3, known as an M26 Pershing later. It’s a heavy tank in World War II. It was the last tank the U.S. Army introduced into the war. It’s a really impressive beast. It’s sort of the first modern tank of the U.S. Army, and I think people will really enjoy seeing it run around.”

The Morgan County Fair is asking that all veterans to register for this event to ensure proper recognition and accommodation. This event is dedicated to honoring the sacrifices and achievements of our veterans and current military members. Registration is free of charge and involves no unsolicited emails.

For more information on how to participate or register, please visit www.themorgancountyfair.com.