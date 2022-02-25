WWE Legend Jarrett Visits Springfield, Has A Horseshoe

A WWE Hall of Famer got initiated into some Central Illinois cuisine in Springfield Wednesday night.

Jeff Jarrett, who is part of the ownership group of the new Springfield baseball team the Lucky Horseshoes, had his first ever horse shoe at Dublin Pub in Springfield Wednesday night. The Lucky Horseshoes are the team at Robin Roberts Stadium in Springfield. They’ll continue to be a part of the summer-collegiate Prospect League.

Jarrett posted photos to the baseball team’s and his own social media pages Thursday afternoon. Jarrett says he did some extra cardio and consumed no carbs yesterday. Welcome to the 217, Double J.