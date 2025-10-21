Year Added to Prison Sentence in Greene County Court

By Gary Scott on October 21, 2025 at 6:35am

A Christian County man saw a year added to his sentence in the state corrections department last Friday in Greene County court.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says 24-year-old Granite Stockon was given an additional year in prison for violating an order of protection by Judge Zachary Schmidt.

Stockon is already in prison based on convictions for possession of a gun by a felon. He was given three years in prison in May in Greene County court. He has a prior conviction of domestic battery, and later for violating an order of protection.

The added year must be served consecutively.

Grummel says there was a valid order protection against Stockon, yet he still sent a letter to the protected party from prison at the end of May.

Stockon admitted to the charge last Friday.