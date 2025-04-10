Yesterday’s scores-Today’s Schedule

By Gary Scott on April 10, 2025 at 6:19am

Yesterday, we were at Future Champions Field where JHS stopped Lanphier in baseball 5-2.

Elsewhere, West Central handled Astoria 6-2, Pittsfield dropped Beardstown 10-3, Porta/AC was stopped by Mt Pulaski 7-5, Brown County shut out Rushville 3-0, and North Mac shut down Edinburg 6-0.

In softball, Beardstown clipped Macomb 5-4, Western was edged by Camp Point 7-6, Payson held off Griggsville 9-5, Brown County was thumped by QND 13-1, Havana crushed A Town 13-2, and New Berlin-South County fell to Pawnee 15-5.

And in soccer, Litchfield shut out Beardstown 9-0, and Pleasant Plains blanked Riverton 9-0.

The JHS boys track and field team is at Jerseyville.

The Illinois College softball team was swept by Wash U 3-1 and 5-1, and the men’s tennis team shut down Westminster 7-0.

On the baseball front today, we are at Routt, where the Rockets host Calhoun. Our pregame show starts about 4:15.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Hill is at Carrollton, Greenfield welcomes North Greene, New Berlin hosts Stanford Olympia, Porta/AC entertains Riverton, and Auburn goes to Pleasant Plains.

In softball, Calhoun comes to Routt, Pleasant Hill makes the trip to Carrollton, North Greene goes to Greenfield, West Central makes the trip to Brown County, New Berlin-South County welcomes Stanford Olympia, and Riverton travels to Petersburg.

In soccer, JHS plays at Glenwood. Auburn welcomes Stanford Olympia, and North Mac goes to Southwestern. The Illinois College men’s golf team plays at the Rail.

