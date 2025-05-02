YMCA Searches for New Leader

By Gary Scott on May 2, 2025 at 11:10am

The Bob Freesen YMCA is looking for a new executive director again.

YMCA Board chair Heather Leonard said last month that Joyce Bruett is no longer employed at the local Y.

Bruett was hired as executive director July 31st of last year, replacing long time director Mary Henry.

No reason was given for the change. Leonard would only says the Y board thanked Bruett for his service and wished her well in the future.

Leonard said the search process will begin after some thought and study about the transition process.

