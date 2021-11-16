Yohn, Blackledge Return to Adams County to Face Charges

Two people charged in a reported carjacking, robbery, and sexual assault of a 70 year old Adams County woman were back in Quincy yesterday for a court hearing.

WGEM reports that 34 year old Bradley Yohn of Springfield and 32 year old Karen Blackledge of Quincy were arrested by Springfield Police about 2PM last Wednesday at a residence in the 1900 block of Cornell in Springfield. U.S. Marshals discovered a suspicious vehicle in an alley way nearby and discovered the body of 30 year old Derek J. Banker Barnett of Virden, whom Sangamon County Corner Jim Allmon later said was killed via a gunshot wound.

Yohn and Blackledge each face two counts of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, residential burglary and aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Court yesterday. In addition, Yohn was charged with an additional vehicular hijacking that occurred in Adams County two weeks ago.

According to WGEM, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last Thursday that they are working with Illinois State Police and Springfield Police on a homicide investigation.