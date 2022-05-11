Yohn Granted Motion to Proceed Pro Se

A Springfield man will now represent himself in a November 2021 carjacking and home invasion case in Adams County Court.

Muddy River News reports that 35 year old Bradley Yohn was granted the ability to proceed pro se by Judge Roger Thomson today in Adams County Circuit Court. Yohn had previously asked Judge Amy Lannerd to dismiss Public Defender John Citro as counsel back on April 19th, and again asked visiting Judge Michael Atterberry on April 29th.

Thomson began proceedings today asking Yohn if he had mended his relationship with Citro since his pleas to defend himself were entered into the court record. Yohn said no and that the wished to proceed representing himself. Thomson asked Citro the same question and he agreed that the relationship between him and Yohn had been irretrievably broken. Citro was then dismissed from the courtroom.

Yohn was then admonished on his charges stemming from two different dates.

Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones was then instructed to produce discovery of evidence to Yohn this week. Yohn claimed to the court that he didn’t feel safe in Jones’ presence, citing previous alleged incidents of assault by officers of the Adams County Jail. Judge Thomson denied Yohn’s request for a surveillance room for a meeting with Jones.

According to Muddy River News, Yohn spoke to his father at the backroom as he was leaving the hearing, asking him to contact the Illinois Supreme Court

A trial is scheduled to begin June 21st, with a pretrial hearing set for next Wednesday.