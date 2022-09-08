Yohn Once Again Fires Public Defender

A Springfield man is once again set to represent himself in Adams County Court on numerous charges.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that 35 year old Bradley S. Yohn had his August 24th motion to dismiss Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson accepted by Judge Roger Thomson in court yesterday.

Yohn filed the motion late last week saying that Nelson has been ineffective counsel for only visiting twice in jail since he was appointed back in June.

Yohn was set to represent himself at trial on June 21 when he requested an attorney moments before prospective jurors entered the room. After his request to get an attorney was granted, Yohn said in court that he would fire whomever was appointed and represent himself later.

Yohn has pled not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road in Quincy. Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife. Schmitt later died but the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.

He also faces several charges from at least two other incidents dating back to October of last year.

Yohn’s trial is set to start on November 7th. A status hearing has been set for October 12th. Yohn is being held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.