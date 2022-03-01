Yohn Seeks Mental Evaluation, Blackledge Asks For Bench Trial in Adams Co. Sex Assault & Carjacking Case

A Springfield man will have his mental fitness evaluated, while his alleged cohort in a November 2021 carjacking and sexual assault has requested a bench trial in Adams County Court.

WGEM and the Quincy Herald Whig report that 34 year old Bradley Yohn of Springfield will have his mental fitness evaluated prior to trial. Chief Judge of the Circuit Frank McCartney ordered an evaluation of Yohn on Friday after Yohn’s counsel, Adams County Public Defender John Citro raised questions about his client’s fitness. Yohn will return to Adams County Court on March 22nd for a status hearing.

Yohn’s co-defendant, 32 year old Karen Blackledge waived her right to have a jury hear the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones told WGEM that means the matter could become a bench trial or there still could be a negotiated plea. Jones says that no negotiated plea has been entered into at this time.

Yohn and Blackledge each face two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. Those charges are in connection with a Nov. 9 incident that allegedly began along the North Bottom Road. The victim in the case has since died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Yohn also is charged with vehicular hijacking stemming from a separate Oct. 31 incident.

And he faces charges of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; two counts of theft or unauthorized control of property over $500 but under $10,000, Class 3 felonies; and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. Those charges stem from another Oct. 14 incident.

Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Blackledge is being held at the Adams County Jail on a $5 million bond. Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in the county.