Yohn Tussles With Bailiffs During Motion Hearing Ahead of Trial Start

A Springfield man awaiting trial in Adams County fought with a bailiff at a motion hearing on Friday.

36-year old Bradley Yohn aggressively resisted attempts by Adams County bailiffs to remove him from the presence of Judge Roger Thomson after a 3 ½ hour motion hearing on Friday, Muddy River News reports.

The trial for Yohn is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Yohn is charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, home invasion predicated on criminal sexual assault, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, and residential burglary in relation to incidents that occurred at a residence along North Bottom Road in Quincy in November 2021.

Yohn, who is defending himself in the case with the assistance of standby counsel from Public Defender Todd Nelson, failed to argue motions for a continuance, for appointment of counsel, for a change of venue, and motions to exclude statements and hearsay testimony.

In denying the appointment of counsel, Judge Thomson said that Yohn had been given the opportunity to have counsel appointed multiple times over the last year and called the motion a further delay. At the conclusion of the denial of the motion, Yohn is reported to have become belligerent and was removed from the court.

Yohn could be sentenced to serve between six and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if he’s found guilty of either count of home invasion, aggravated kidnapping or aggravated vehicular hijacking. He could receive four to 15 years if found guilty of residential burglary.

He could receive 16 to 40 years if found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. That sentence would be served consecutively with any other count for which he is found guilty. Thomson has discretion in the other five counts, if Yohn is found guilty, to have him serve them consecutively or concurrently.

Opening arguments are expected to start on Tuesday.