Youth Coat Giveaway In Beardstown Today

The City of Beardstown will have a free coat giveaway this afternoon at the Illinois National Guard Armory. Approximately 200 youth-sized coats will be given away at the armory between 3:30-5PM. The coats will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The brand new coats are being provided by Illinois Ability Sports, a Havana-based non profit charity. The charity has been involved in charity work in the Beardstown area for the past 3 years. According to the Cass Star-Gazette, the charity has been passing out Bombas Socks at the Beardstown Christmas Parade and donated bikes and stuffed animals to Gard Elementary School students.

The National Guard Armory is located at 1801 Wall Street.