Youth Football Coach Charged with Theft of Funds from Team Account, Defrauding Local Family

A Pike County youth football coach was arrested on theft charges this week.

According to a press release this afternoon from the Pittsfield Police Department, on Tuesday officers arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Robinson of Pittsfield.

According to the report, the arrest is the result of an investigation into suspicious purchases made from a checking account belonging to the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club.

Robinson was the head football coach for the team and according to the report, allegedly used the club’s checking account to make unauthorized purchases.

The investigation revealed that over $3,000.00 in personal purchases and checks were written to family members on the youth football account. Robinson allegedly endorsed and cashed the checks, then kept the cash.

The Pittsfield Police Department also alleges that Robinson was employed by a local business that donated services to a family in rural Pittsfield that suffered a house fire. Robinson is accused of defrauding the family after he allegedly collected money from them for the services provided when the business had donated them to the family.

Robinson was arrested for one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft in connection to the two incidents. He was booked into the Pike County Jail and has since posted bond and been released.

A preliminary hearing has been set for September 27th at 1:00 pm in Pike County Court.