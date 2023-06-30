Zahm Named New A-C Central Superintendent

By Benjamin Cox on June 30, 2023 at 5:19am

The A-C Central School District has a new administration beginning July 1st.

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that the A-C Central School District has hired A-C Central High School interim principal Dr. Amy Zahm as the superintendent.

According to the Decatur Herald Review, Zahm previously was a high school principal at Decatur’s Eisenhower High School. Zahm resigned from Eisenhower on February 24th to take on the principal of the high school and junior high at A.C. Central. Zahm was recognized in 2021 as the Regional Principal of the Year for the Abe Lincoln Region by the Illinois Principals Association while serving at Eisenhower.

Zahm’s hire was made official by the A-C Central School Board at last week’s board meeting according to the Star-Gazette.

Former Jacksonville Middle School Assistant Principal Anthony Mansur has been named the new permanent principal at A.C. Central High School to replace Zahm.