Zeller Announces Resignation From Morgan Co. Commissioners

The only current Democrat elected official in Morgan County is stepping down next month after more than two decades in office.

Morgan County Commissioner Brad Zeller announced Monday morning that his last official board meeting will be September 23rd. He issued the informal resignation on Monday morning during the commissioners’ regular scheduled business meeting.

Zeller says it’s been a pleasure and a privilege to serve the people of Morgan County for 22 years: “It’s been a long process. I’ve been thinking about this decision for quite some time. There always seemed to be another hurdle, another project and the projects don’t quit coming. They just keep coming. Originally, I thought at the end of this fiscal year, we had contract negotiations and we could get the budget out of the way and it would be a clear cut time to allow the board to move on. I’m confident in the leadership of Mr. Wankel and Mrs. Fanning’s been a wonderful addition to this board. She will be missed dearly come December.”

Zeller, who got choked up a bit during the announcement, thanked the many people he’s worked with over the better part of two and a half decades in public office: “I just want to thank all of the board members, all of the elected officials that I’ve worked with throughout the years, and all of the people that have worked for Morgan County throughout the years, and especially the constituents of Morgan County. They are the ones that put me in this seat and I hope that I served them well.”

Fellow Commissioner Ginny Fanning, whose last day will come in December as she is not seeking another term, said that Zeller’s forthcoming retirement is well deserved: “You have done an amazing job for Morgan County for 22 years, Brad Zeller. We have been very fortunate to have your leadership without a doubt. Definitely your shoes will be hard to fill and you will be definitely missed. I didn’t think this day would come, but here it is. Certainly you deserve the retirement that is ahead.”

Zeller says an official letter of resignation is forthcoming. By Illinois law, the Morgan County Democrats will have 60 days to appoint someone to fill out the remainder of Zeller’s term. Zeller’s seat will next come up for election in 2026.