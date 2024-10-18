Zeller Reappointed to Illinois Finance Authority

A retired Morgan County official is staying on a state committee for another term.

Now, former County Commissioner Bradley Zeller has been reappointed by Governor J.B. Pritzker to continue serving as a member of the Illinois Finance Authority.

Zeller retired as County Commissioner in September after serving for 22 years on the county board. According to the announcement, Zeller also continues to serve on the Emergency 911 Board and the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation Board. He is a member of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce and a former Vice President of the Alexander Businessmen’s Association.

Pritzker says Zeller brings a strong background in agricultural economics to the finance authority. He farms 1,300 acres, including his family’s centennial farm.