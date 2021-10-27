Zeller Reappointed to Illinois Finance Authority

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 27, 2021 at 9:56am

A Morgan County resident has been reappointed by the Governor to serve in a state finance position.

Governor J. B. Pritzker announced five appointments to authorities, boards, and commissions late Tuesday afternoon.

Among those, Morgan County resident and Vice Chairman of the Morgan County Board of Commissioners, Bradley Zeller has been reappointed to serve as a member on the Illinois Finance Authority.

Zeller has served as a member of the Finance Authority since 2005 and currently serves on the Conduit and Direct/Alternative Committees.

In the announcement, the Pritzker administration says Zeller brings a strong background in agricultural economics, farming the land since 1979, including 700 acres of his family’s Centennial Farm.

Zeller serves on the Morgan County Board of Commissioners, as well as a member of the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce and formerly as Vice President of the Alexander Businessmen’s Association.

The reappointment is for a two-year term.