By Jeremy Coumbes on May 2, 2023 at 12:28pm

Jacksonville Police are seeking information into a recent retail theft.

According to a police report, police responded to a business in the 1200 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 10:00 am Monday.

An employee of the business reported that more than one individual removed a Husqvarna zero-turn lawnmower valued at approximately $3,700.00 from the parking lot.