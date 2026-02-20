Zimmer Solar Back Before the County

The Morgan County board appears ready to act on a proposal to put a solar energy field north of Jacksonville Monday morning.

The proposal brought a big crowd to a county board meeting last month. Neighbors of the field were arguing about the placement of the field so close to homes. There were complaints about interruption of cell phone and internet service, safety issues from the workers on nearby projects, and fears of fires.

Morgan County does not have county wide zoning. That means the only say the board would be in response to the company meeting state requirements. If those requirements aren’t met, the board can say no.

The proposal comes from Zimmer Solar. The resolutions this morning are the establishment of residential solar applications, an amendment to the current solar applications, and the final approval of the app from Zimmer.

The board will also be asked to approve the Reichert subdivision.

The meeting begins at 9 AM in the commissioners’ office at the courthouse.