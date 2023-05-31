Zimmerman Named New Pike County Public Defender

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2023 at 1:39pm

Pike County named its new Public Defender on Friday.

The Pike Press reports that Rick Zimmerman of Mt. Sterling will replace Walker Filbert as the public defender.

Filbert was sworn in as the new Pike County State’s Attorney on Friday at the Pike County Courthouse. Filbert replaces Zachary Boren, who took the oath of office as a new associate judge in the 8th Judicial Circuit on Friday.

Chief Judge of the 8th Circuit, J. Frank McCartney presided over the investiture of all three in their new offices. The Pike Press reports 18 judges from around the district along with several elected officials attended the ceremony.