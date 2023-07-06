Zoning Board and Board of Trustees Meetings to Discuss Cell Tower Zoning Postponed

Thursday’s derecho has put a crucial vote on a cell phone tower in South Jacksonville on hold again.

A meeting of the South Jacksonville Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals to discuss rezoning property that would clear the way for AT&T to erect a new 195-foot tall cell tower near the corner of Vandalia and Sequoia Drive set for tonight has been postponed due to a lack of power at Village Hall over the previous days.

Village President Dick Samples says that power was only restored to the village’s offices at 9 PM on Tuesday, so they could not meet the Open Meetings Act requirements of sending out the agenda for tonight’s scheduled meeting on time. According to the act, meeting agendas for public bodies must be posted 48 hours in advance.

The meeting originally was scheduled for Thursday, June 29 but was canceled because Village Hall lost power in the aftermath of the derecho.

The Village’s Zoning Board of Appeals is considering rezoning the property from a residential to a public activity designation.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will now meet at 6:30 PM on Thursday, July 13th with the full village board of trustees to meet directly after, no later than 7 PM at Village Hall on Dewey Drive.