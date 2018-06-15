2nd Annual Prairieland United Way ‘Colors United’ Color Run to be held July 28th

The beginning of the next Prairieland United Way fundraising campaign will add a pop of color to some of the streets in Jacksonville.

The 2nd annual Colors United 5 kilometer Fun Run and Walk is being held July 28th with registration at the event beginning at 7 a.m.

Executive Director of Prairieland United Way Karen Walker joined WLDS’ What’s on Your Mind Program to discuss the color run as well as the Community Diaper Drive running through Sunday. Walker describes the different aspects of a typical color run.

“The color run is a non-competitive race. It can be run or walked for a 5k. At the start of the race, we will have colored powders that we will throw on the runners. More color stations will be found throughout the course, where volunteers will be throwing additional colors onto runners. A runner will start with a white t-shirt, and the mission is to be covered in colors by the end of the run.”



The official 5k route starts on the north side of the Downtown Square on Main Street, then will turn left onto Lafayette Avenue just before the railroad tracks. The path continues on Lafayette until another left turn onto Webster Avenue, then a quick left turn after Duncan Park onto State Street. After that, runners will head on to North Prairie Street, then a right turn back onto Lafayette Avenue, and a right turn onto Main Street. The start line is also the finish line.

According to Walker, a free, additional, shorter race will be held first to let the kids run.

“One thing we’re doing that’s different this year is we’re doing a kids 1-k run to start the festivities. Any kid age 10 and below can run in the 1-k, and then all runners ages 11 and up will run in the 5-k.”



Walker says the color run coincides with another event in downtown on the same day.

“The 5-k starts at 8 o’clock and will probably finish about 9:30 a.m., and we’re actually kind of doing it in conjunction with Jacksonville Main Street’s Craft Brew and Artisan Fair being held downtown that day, and that starts at 10 o’clock. We’re glad that they were willing to partner with us and let us tag on to their event and it’s a great opportunity to get more people into the downtown area.”



Registration for this event is $30. Go to jaxcolorsunited.eventbrite.com. The deadline for Early RSVP is July 21st. After that, the donation is $35 and a t-shirt cannot be guaranteed.

