5 Counties To See Resurfacing, Bridge Projects from IDOT in the Coming Months

A portion of Illinois Route 267 will be restricted beginning on Monday. Work on the overlay and bridge deck near the Apple Creek bridge just south of the Roodhouse Blacktop between Woodson and Greenfield will be restricted to one lane. Work is projected to be finished by November. Two-way traffic will be maintained through temporary traffic signals. According to the bid at the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website, Halverson Construction Company of Springfield will be performing the work.

Cass, Scott, and Pike residents will also see work beginning soon as the letting of bids was done on March 9th on IDOT for several projects. In Cass, a half mile of resurfacing on US 67 / IL 100 from the Illinois River Bridge to a quarter mile west of IL 125 in Beardstown will take place later this spring. 113 structures in Cass, Pike, and Scott Counties will have the sealing decks, parapets and concrete bridge approach parapets over the summer and fall. IL 104 will have a little over a tenth of a mile of surface removal and resurfacing as well as guardrail replacement near the Gateway Western Railroad Bridge in Morgan County.

The projects are all a part of the capital bill passed last May by the Illinois General Assembly.