A boy reported missing over the weekend found unharmed, safely returned to parents

A local juvenile that was reported missing over the weekend has been found and was safely returned to his parents this weekend.

Initial reports from Jacksonville Police indicated that a juvenile from Jacksonville had been reported missing after he had left his home early Saturday and had not returned by Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford explains that fortunately, this was simply a case of miscommunication, with no foul play.

“At that time, our officers began to put into play our protocol on reporting juveniles missing. The officer took a police report, obtained a picture, and began to follow up on leads as to where the juvenile could be. We did not expect foul play at the time of the report. Our officers followed out protocol of entering the young juvenile into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and also the Illinois State Police’s Missing Persons Clearing house, by our policy,” says Mefford.

Mefford explains that the boy had spent that night at a friends house without the knowledge of the friend’s parents or without asking his mom and dad.

Mefford also wants to remind local residents that if there are any concerns about a potential missing person, to contact the nearest authorities by calling 9-1-1. Jacksonville Police can also be reached at their office by dialing 217-479-4630.