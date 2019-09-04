Aaron Schock Saga Comes To An End in Federal Court Today

Former 18th District Congressman Aaron Schock was officially cleared of federal criminal charges alleging he used his campaign funds for private finances. Completing what is known as a deferred prosecution deal, federal prosecutors in Chicago dropped all charges against the former Peoria-based congressman after he completed a probationary period where he stayed out of trouble and paid back nearly $68,000 to his campaign funds that he used for personal expenses. Schock has also worked out a plan with the Internal Revenue Service to pay back taxes.

The brief hearing today in U.S. District court completed a nearly 3-year corruption case officially clears Schock’s record. Schock can freely run for public office again if he chooses, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune. Schock was not present in court this morning for the final hearing and has made no public comment since the plea back in early March.