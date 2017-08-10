Applebee’s Flap Jack Fundraiser for JACIL set for Saturday

The second annual Flap Jack Fundraiser is taking place this weekend at Applebee’s in Jacksonville.

This weekend’s event helps raise money for the People First Action Club, an organization co-sponsored by the Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living and the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club that works to support local residents with disabilities.

Cindy Benton, an Advisor for the People First Action Club, explains how the group got its start and some of the things they do to assist people with disabilities living in Jacksonville.

“The group started here at JACIL and when we first began it was mainly Jacksonville Developmental Center residents. We do advocacy actions to enhance the lives of people with disabilities and we do community service projects so that everyone’s lives in our local community can be enhanced. It also demonstrates that, whether you have a disability or not, you can be a contributing member of your community,” says Benton.

Benton discusses some of the specific activities that get their funding mainly from the Applebee’s Flap Jack Fundraiser.

“One of great benefits of this fundraiser other than getting a great meal is that we get to keep four dollars out of every five-dollar ticket that we sell. And the money is used for members to do advocacy action, as well as community service project, peer mentoring, several activities that they vote on and do as a group,” Benton explains.

Benton says there are still tickets available.The Flap Jack Fundraiser will take place from 8-10 a.m. this Saturday at Applebee’s in Jacksonville.