Area Business Offers Free Christmas Light Recycling

A Jacksonville business is providing residents with a place to dispose of Christmas lights, so they will not end up in the landfill.

BLH Computers is offering free drop off of old or broken light strands at their store located at 832 South Main in Jacksonville.

Representatives with BLH say that the company actually takes the holiday lights strands year round for their electronics recycling program.

You can drop off light strands at the store from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays.