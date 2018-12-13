Arraignment hearing set for Meredosia police chief

The current chief of police for Meredosia, who is on paid administrative leave, appeared in Pike County court Wednesday for a first appearance.

Curtis Williams was arrested by Pike County Deputies in the early morning hours Saturday on alleged charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault, which are both Class A misdemeanors. Bond was set Wednesday in the amount of $5,000 by Eighth Circuit Judge John Frank McCartney, who is presiding over this case.

According to Pike County court documents, an arraignment hearing was set for Tuesday, January 29th at 9:15 a.m. Williams is being represented by Public Defender Keisha Morris and was advised of his potential obligation to repay Pike County for any public defender expenses.

Court records show Morris requested a speedy trial for Williams and made a motion for discovery, which was granted. Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren has been ordered to provide any and all evidence which would be used by the prosecution during a trial by Friday, December 28th.

Records also state that Williams has been ordered not to have any contact or communication with, and stay at least 500 feet away from, his fiancee, as well as to refrain from any possession of a firearm, according to court documents.