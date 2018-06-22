Authorities apprehend three area residents on alleged meth-related charges

Three area residents are behind bars following their arrests for alleged distribution of what authorities suspect to be crystal meth in Jacksonville.

According to reports from local police, charges are still pending against 40-year old Nathanial Stone, 32-year old Jeremie Stone, and 27-year old Amber Davis, each of whom the police did not provide addresses for at this time.

The investigation by law enforcement that led to the arrest of these three individuals also yielded the discovery of several other items, including three handguns, one of which is believed to have been stolen, an undisclosed quantity of cash, and a little over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Jacksonville Police Department, along with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, or [“SIG”] CIEG Unit, inspectors from the U.S. Postal Service, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation currently remains under investigation at this time.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information regarding these arrests if and when it becomes available.