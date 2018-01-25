Authorities investigating alleged armed robbery

Local authorities are investigating an alleged armed robbery that reportedly took place last night.

According to reports from the Jacksonville Police, the department received a report of the alleged armed robbery at around 5 p.m. last night. The caller told police that the armed robbery took place in the 100 block of West Chambers.

Reports say the caller told police that a subject known to the caller displayed a weapon and demanded their cell phone. Local police say the complainant then turned over their phone without additional incident and the suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

Jacksonville Police believe this to be an isolated incident, which remains under investigation at this time.