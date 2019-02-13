Bench trial today for petition to declare Jacob McGlasson as sexually violent

By Anthony Engle on February 13 at 11:52am

A Murrayville man nearing the end of a 4-year sentence for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member appeared in Morgan County court today.

24 year old Jacob McGlasson appeared in the custody of law enforcement today for a bench trial, with Seventh Circuit Judge Chris Reif presiding.

McGlasson was recently transferred to the Morgan County Detention Facility.

He had previously been in custody at a residential mental health treatment facility.

McGlasson pleaded guilty in January of 2015 to aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 13. He was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment in the deal.

The bench trial held today is in regards to a petition declaring a person, in this case McGlasson, as sexually violent. This petition was filed in Morgan County court records by the Illinois Assistant Attorney General Patrick M. O’Brien on May 30th, 2017.

Attorney O’Brien, as well as Assistant Attorney General Alexis Overstreet, represent the prosecution in this case, while Attorney Carrie Magerl represents McGlasson in defense.

Two witnesses were called by the prosecution this morning. Wexford Health Sexually Violent Persons evaluator Dr. Mark *Kuzia, and sexual ofender evaluator Dr. Amy **Louck-Davis with the Illinois Department of Human Services, spoke this morning as witnesses for the prosecution in regards to evaluations they performed with McGlasson as the subject.

The court will continue to hear this case, and WLDS/WEAI News will continue to offer any updates as they become available.