Bill to Ban Gas Powered Leaf Blowers Introduced

A bill filed in the Illinois General Assembly this week would ban the use of gas powered leaf blowers in the State of Illinois.

9th District Senator Laura Fine of Glenview, Illinois introduced Senate Bill 3313 on Tuesday. The bill calls for a ban of the operation or retail sale of gas powered leaf blowers beginning on January 1st of 2022.

SB3313 lists reason for the ban of gas powered leaf blowers due to safety concerns that they emit exceedingly high rates of pollutants, including carbon monoxide. Chemical pollutants that the two or four stroke engines emit can contribute to smog formation and acid rain.

Gas powered leaf blowers generate noise at a decibel level that can cause hearing loss in a short amount of time. And can send dust and other small particles into the air for considerable distances including animal feces, trace amounts of heavy metals such as lead, and allergens such as pollen and mold.

The bill would ban the use or retail sale of any leaf blower equipped with a two-stroke or four-stroke engine that uses either gasoline, or a gasoline and oil blend as fuel.

If the bill were to become law a person who violates the amendatory act’s provisions could be fined a civil penalty of up to $500.

SB3313 was first read in the Senate today and has been referred to the assignments committee for consideration.

The bill calls for the amendment to be effective immediately, upon being signed into law. The amendment would allow the use and sales of gas powered leaf blowers until January 1st of 2022.