Car of Missing Greene County Woman Located, Unidentified Driver Found Dead

The vehicle of the missing elderly woman in Greene County has been located, though the driver of the vehicle was found dead.

In a statement released by Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillan, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a report yesterday morning that 85-year old Betty A. Short’s vehicle had been found in rural Jersey County by family members of Mrs. Short.

Deputies from both the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department responded to the location and found that the car was severely damaged by fire and that the driver of the vehicle did not survive.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and the Jersey County Coroner’s Office are investigating and conducting the death investigation of the person discovered in the vehicle.

According to the statement released by Sheriff McMillan, at this time, he believes the person found in the vehicle was indeed Betty A. Short.

All questions pertaining to the investigation of fire and death should be directed to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department and/or the Jersey County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is still pending clarification as to the actual identity of the driver.