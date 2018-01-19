Cass County man accused of attempted murder makes court appearance

A Beardstown man accused of attempted murder made his first appearance in Cass County court yesterday.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, authorities arrested 33-year old Devin Fair sometime after 6 p.m. Sunday on a charge of alleged attempted murder in rural Cass County.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department received a call shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in regards to a domestic disturbance at a residence south of Beardstown. According to the paper, the deputies responding to the scene were told that a man had driven to two homes and fired multiple rounds into those residences then left in his vehicle.

According to authorities, no one was injured as a result of the shots being fired into the residences, and only damage to the homes themselves were reported. Fair was eventually stopped by police and was found in possession of two firearms and is said to know the victims, according to the paper.

Fair does not have much of a criminal record overall, though he did serve ten days in jail after being convicted of domestic battery last July.

At his court appearance yesterday, Fair was assigned a public defender. His next court date is set for Monday at 9:30 a.m.