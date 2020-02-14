Christoper Smith Set To Be Arraigned in March For Rockport Burglary

Three men have been charged, and two have been sentenced stemming from a burglary in Rockport this past August. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a burglary scene on US Highway 54 near Rockport on August 29th. The victim reported that his shop had been burglarized and over $10,000 worth of tools had been stolen. Over the next several days, sheriff’s deputies apprehended 34 year old Jaime M Kessler of Labelle, Missouri; 42 year old Michael J. Smith and 37 year old Christopher A. Smith both of Quincy in connection to the crime.

On December 10th, Michael Smith plead guilty to one count each of burglary and theft in Pike County Court and was sentenced to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On January 28th, Kessler plead guilty to one count of burglary and received 3 years in IDOC along with 2 years of probation upon release.

Christopher Smith is set to be arraigned on March 17th in Pike County Court for his crimes.