City Council members to review several items at tonight’s meeting

By Blake Schnitker on May 8 at 8:19am

Jacksonville aldermen will discuss several items at tonight’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.

As always, the night will begin at 6 o’clock with a workshop, followed by the regular meeting at 7. Agenda items for tonight’s meeting include a discussion of amending and ordinance pertaining to vehicle for hire.

Also to be discussed at tonight’s meeting are a number of promotions within the Jacksonville Police Department and hiring a probationary hoseman for the City’s Fire Department.

Other items to be discussed pertain to the authorization of several payments for the City’s water plant projects.

Tonight’s workshop discussions begin at 6. Both the workshop and regular council meeting take place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.