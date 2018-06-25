City Council to discuss ambulance services, school resource officers at tonight’s meeting

Potential changes to local ambulance services will be one of the main topics discussed by Jacksonville aldermen at tonight’s city council meeting.

Starting with the workshop session at 6 p.m., city council members will hear a report from Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, in which he will discuss agreements for potentially adding more school resource officers to local public schools, the downtown historic district, the deployment of small cell wireless facilities, and ambulance services.

During the Parks and Lakes Committee report, aldermen will discuss several items, including the gazebo at Community Park and whether or not to put air conditioners at the Community Park Center. They will also look over the decision of whether or not to award a bid for a multi-use path at Lake Jacksonville, and swimming regulations at Lake Jacksonville.

During the regular city council meeting, aldermen will hear a report from City Attorney Dan Beard, in which he will go over a resolution of support for the National Historic Register for Jacksonville’s Downtown District, and the first reading of an ordinance regard ambulances and ambulance provider services.

On the consent agenda for tonight’s meeting, aldermen will vote on a resolution to award a contract for the construction of a multi-use path at Lake Jacksonville. City Council members will also consider a resolution to authorize and accept a proposal for the purchase of a three-fourths ton truck to be used by the city’s Parks and Lakes Department. Under Planning and Public Works, aldermen will look at a resolution to award a contract for the MFT program. And in Public Protection, city council members will vote on a resolution to approve agreements with Jacksonville School District 117 for two School Resource Officers.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.