City moving forward with Lake Jacksonville renovations

With the end of summer drawing near, the City of Jacksonville will be renovating parts of Lake Jacksonville during the off-season.

During last Monday night’s workshop session prior to the Jacksonville City Council meeting, aldermen and the heads of various city departments discussed took up two requests involving Lake Jacksonville.

Community Development Director Kelly Hall addressed the city council about the condition of the lake’s main dock. He says various safety issues prompted a request to completely replace the existing dock.

“The old dock is well over 20 years old and it has some holes and is getting unsafe…We noticed that it was a safety problem and we decided to replace it.”

Hall estimates the cost to replace the dock at just over $17,500 based on a bid from Super Deck Flocking Dock Systems of Minnesota.

Hall also addressed the condition of the bath house at Lake Jacksonville.

“We’re replacing the roof on the bath house. The existing roof is about 18 years old and it’s starting to curl bad. Both projects (the dock and bath house roof) were in the Capital Improvement budget so we brought it to the city council’s attention for final approval.”

Hall says the materials will be ordered to complete the projects and work will begin after they are received.