Corn and soybean growth on steady pace, winter wheat heading still very much below average

The warmth in the air is a good sign of crop in the ground. Nearly 5 days, or roughly seventy percent of last week, were deemed suitable for fieldwork.

The planting of corn made a great leap forward in the last week and soybeans are getting in the ground at a faster pace than last year as well, with the late winter weather into the middle of April having a clear impact on producers. That being said, winter wheat might have to make a late run. Despite conditions for fields of winter wheat in a similar position to last year, only 14 percent of winter wheat in Illinois is heading, compared to 76 percent last year and 32 percent on average since 2013.

State Crop Statistician Mark Schleusener offers a look at the stats in regards to corn and soybeans.

“Corn planting moved forward significantly – by 42 points – and is now 74 percent complete, compared to 65 percent one year ago and 56 percent for the five-year average. 14 percent of corn acres have emerged, compared to 28 percent last year and 22 percent normally. Soybean planting is 29 percent complete, compared to 14 percent last year and 12 percent normally. One percent of soybean acres have emerged, on par with the five-year average.”



The average temperature statewide last week was around 66 degrees, about 8-and-a-half degrees above normal. In the West Southwest District, the average temperature was measured around 67 degrees, also 8-and-a-half degrees above normal. The local district also mirrored the state average in precipitation, with both measured at exactly 88-one-hundredths of an inch, although the local district receives a full inch of rain on average in the first week of May.

Topsoil and subsoil moisture supplies were both 3-quarters adequate last week. Specifically, topsoil moisture was determined to be one percent very poor, 13 percent poor, 76 percent adequate, and 10 percent surplus; subsoil moisture was determined to be two percent very poor, 15 percent poor, 76 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus.