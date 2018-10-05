Crime of the Week: Miniature motorcycle theft

Crime Stoppers of Morgan & Scott County are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent theft. Sometime in the past thirty days, unknown person(s) removed a motorized miniature motorcycle from a residence in the 800 block of Spates. The motorcycle is described as blue in color with a large rear tire and is approximately four to five feet in length and two feet high in a ‘chopper’ style. The reported value is over $500.

Police are asking anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the two-county area to submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

