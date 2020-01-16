Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Fatal Shooting of Mute Swan in Rural Franklin Area

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Department of Conversation Police in an incident that occurred in Rural Franklin.

On January 5, 2020: Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police received a report of a Mute Swan that had been Fatally Shot on a property in the 1000 block of Orleans Road in Rural Franklin.

According to reports, the swan was owned and raised by the home owners where the shooting took place. The owner states that the swan was sitting on the shoreline of the family pond when they left for church. When the owner, who is a retired veterinarian, returned later to check on the swan, he discovered it had been shot in the neck, which paralyzed the bird, causing it to suffocate.

The owner who has raised swans for over ten years reported that this is the second time one of his birds has been shot.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. More information can be found at www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com