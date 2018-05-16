D. 117 to discuss possibility of adopting baseball, softball at Jacksonville Middle School

By Blake Schnitker on May 16 at 9:08am

Jacksonville Middle School could add baseball and softball programs in the coming years.

That is just one of the discussion topics for this evening’s School District 117 Board of Education meeting.

The meeting, held at Jacksonville High School, will call to order at 7 p.m.

Student competitors in the annual Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering contest will be recognized, and Jacksonville High School’s Tim Chipman will receive recognition for being named this year’s Illinois Principal’s Association Vice Principal of the Year.

In regards to sports in the school district, the possibility of Jacksonville Middle School adopting baseball and softball programs and the potential to add IHSA Bass Fishing Club for JHS will be discussed.

In terms of finances, the tentative amended budget for fiscal year 2018 will be presented, the preliminary contribution rate from the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund will be discussed, and the Equalized Assessed Value and Tax Levy Report will be addressed.

The board will vote on the yearly Resolution of Prevailing Wages in regards to laborers hired and employed by the District, as well as a ten cent increase for all school lunches next year.

Action items for the meeting include consideration of the contract for Andrea Lee, the newly hired principal for North Elementary School, the seeking of bids for additions to the Pre-K playground pending approval of grant funds for fiscal year 2018, and approval of John Co. Construction bids for moisture mitigation needed as part of South Elementary renovations.

Tonight’s meeting takes place in the media center at Jacksonville High School.