Davidsmeyer shares thoughts on Illinois’ Continued Budget Woes

There’s been yet another holdup in the state budget plan.

The latest delay indicates the earliest the state could see a new budget plan is February after the Illinois Senate failed to pass a “grand bargain” bill on Monday.

WLDS-WEAI News spoke with local State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer to get his take on the situation. Davidsmeyer explains that the Senate had been working on a large bill which included a number of potential changes.

Davidsmeyer says, based off his four years in the House, bills of this size often get anchored down and typically don’t have a realistic shot of being passed.

As far as a new budget plan, Davidsmeyer says it’s been primarily in the hands of the Senate, and that the House hasn’t seen much involvement.

Despite the more than years-long wait, Davidsmeyer isn’t going to get his hopes up about a new state budget in the near future unless the Illinois House becomes more involved.

Davidsmeyer was sworn-in as the 100th District’s State Representative in the 100th General Assembly today in Springfield.